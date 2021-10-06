A circus performer found a way to beat the fuel crisis by pulling her van to a petrol station with her hair.

Circus of Horror’s star Anastasia Sawicka was left fearing she would be unable to tour when her four tonne LDV van began running low on fuel over the weekend.

So the former Britain’s Got Talent finalist bizarrely decided to get the motor to the nearest petrol station to fill up by pulling it there with her hair.

Anastasia left bemused onlookers stunned as she hauled the vehicle along a busy central London street past pedestrians and passengers waiting for a bus.