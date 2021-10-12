Here are some handy tips on how to unwrinkle your clothes without the use of an iron.

According to Readers Digest, spritzing your clothes with water before tossing them into the dryer with a damp item or two will remove any creases.

Throwing a couple of ice cubes into the drum will produce steam which will also help loosen the wrinkles.

A hairdryer or the steam from a hot shower will also do the trick.

Hair straighteners are great for stubborn wrinkles on collars, sleeves and cuffs.

