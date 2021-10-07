One lucky man recently got the private jet experience on a commercial flight, discovering he was the only passenger on board.

Norwegian businessman Alex Svanevik was the sole traveller on an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Singapore on 28 September.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner - which was used to operate the flight - has 336 seats and incredibly, 335 of them were empty.

Svanevik described his experience as “100 per cent true and 120 per cent surreal,” explaining that he was even welcomed personally to Singapore by the crew once touching down.