A round up from day one of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas where tech giants Hyundai, LG and Sony unveiled their innovations for 2022.

TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.

Sony also unveiled a new Bravia camera, which connects to the TV and recognises where users are sitting and optimises the sound and picture accordingly and can be used for video chats and other activities.

