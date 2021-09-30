Jaw-dropping footage shows the moment decommissioned Ironbridge Power Station's four coolers were destroyed via the use of explosives. This aerial footage, shot on Mavic 2 Pro by Chris Tidmarsh on December 6, 2019, shows the said demolition activity going down, resulting in the towers crumbling to the ground. Chris said: "Having been aware of the impending destruction of the Ironbridge power station cooling towers, I made a few trips to Ironbridge to get some aerial photos and quickly decided I would go back the day they were being demolished."