Olly Murs ‘honoured and humbled’ to perform in coronation concert

Olly Murs said he was "honoured and humbled" to be asked to perform at the coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May.

The Essex singer performed his 2011 hit "Dance With me Tonight" on stage at Windsor Castle in front of 20,000 spectators including King Charles III, the Queen, and other members of the royal family.

Other performers on Sunday evening included Katy Perry, Take That, and Lionel Richie.

The Prince of Wales also took to the stage to pay tribute to his father.

