Prince Harry smiles as he leaves King Charles’s coronation

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he left Westminster Abbey after King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

Prince Harry was among 2,000 guests as he witnessed his father being officially crowned in the church.

Harry was not joined by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who stayed at home in California with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He was seated in the third row for the ceremony, wearing medals pinned to his suit jacket.

Harry did not have a formal role in the coronation.

