Stephen Fry praises ‘enchanting and extraordinary’ coronation ceremony

Stephen Fry said King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was “absolutely remarkable” after attending the crowning at Westminster Abbey.

The actor also praised the “beauty of the service and extraordinary quality of the music”.

“It was absolutely remarkable. It was enchanting and extraordinary and brilliant,” Fry told Sky News.

“Everyone was in a good mood, everyone was happy to be there. It was just a joyful experience, it really was. I feel very, very lucky, very blessed.”

