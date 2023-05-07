How the world celebrated King Charles’s coronation

People across the world joined those in the UK in celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

Ahead of the ceremony on Saturday (6 May), His Majesty met with leaders of Commonwealth countries - the organisation made up of 56 countries, the vast majority of which were once part of the British Empire.

The Independent takes a look at how nations across the globe commemorated the coronation - from those waking up early in North America to a rendition of “God Save The King” being performed atop a a medieval fortification in Gibraltar.

