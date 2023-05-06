Thousands have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the iconic flypast in honour of King Charles III's coronation.

More than 60 aircraft had been scheduled for the event, but bad weather forced a scaled-back version, comprising of the Red Arrows and military helicopters.

However, the event left viewers open-mouthed nonetheless, with the Red Arrows’ red, white, and blue trail of colours filling the sky.

The King, Queen, and other senior members of the royal family watched from the Palace's balcony.

