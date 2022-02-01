Five reasons you should switch out your cotton pillowcase for a silk one

Cotton pillowcases could be damaging your health, it has been revealed.

Lifestyle blogger Hannah Headquarters has highlighted the five reasons you need to switch them for silk pillowcases.

From banishing your breakouts and alleviating your allergies to cooling you down and even saving your hair from the dreaded split ends, they can work wonders.

“I converted to sleeping on a silk pillowcases in January of 2019,” said Hannah, calling the results “life-changing”

Real silk pillowcases start from around £30, bedding brand Lilysilk’s cost £31 and come in a range of colours.

