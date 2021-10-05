Sophie the Countess of Wessex has spoken about how menopause can impact women’s role in the workplace, at a roundtable with women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women.

Sophie said during a virtual roundtable: “To think that women are having to leave the workplace because of this is tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we need to celebrate that and keep those opportunities going for women.”

Sophie Wessex is a patron for the charity, which is making a Menopause Workplace Pledge for World Menopause Awareness Month this October.