Traffic was brought to a halt on the motorway after a herd of cows decided to take a stroll down the M62.

Amusing footage filmed by motorist Jay McBride shows at least 10 cows strolling down the deserted motorway after leaping the barrier just before Junction 31.

Motorists were treated to the amusing sight of the cows causing chaos as they were forced to wait almost an hour for the animals to safely evacuate the motorway.

