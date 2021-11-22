Video footage shows the moment a Coyote was rescued by police after getting caught in a car grille in California.

The coyote was seriously injured by the incident and after nearly three weeks of care and recuperation at the San Diego Humane Society‘s Ramona Wildlife Center, it was released back into the wild.

Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at the SDHS said: “Her coat and weight are exactly what we want to see in wild animals. We are so happy she recovered quickly and could be returned to her natural habitat.”

