A coyote pup was seen walking near a pier in San Francisco when it fell into the water below.

Rescuers were able to sail a boat close to the pup to save it from drowning.

Concerned onlookers can be heard clapping and cheering after the young animal was brought aboard the rescue boat.

The person filming can be heard confirming ‘coyote saved’ as the pup was scooped up to safety.

Rescuers were then able to stroke and calm the animal, contained in a large net.