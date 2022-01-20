Crocodile found under classroom becomes local celebrity

A saltwater crocodile is now out of its hiding place and on display for everyone to see after the uninvited guest was found under the floorboards of a classroom at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“And all those lessons that you’ve had in here before and you didn’t even know about it did you?” says the teacher.

“The floor didn’t even make a noise, like crunchy noises,” says a schoolchild.

There were rumours that a crocodile was in the school, but it wasn’t until 2019 when builders discovered its remains while doing renovation work.

