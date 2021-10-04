A large crocodile leaps out of a lake and snaps down on it.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation camera operator Dane Hirst was filming at a lagoon in the northern Australian city of Darwin when his tech was trashed by the hungry croc.

The fierce animal lunges out of the water and clamps the drone between its jaws.

Within seconds, it drags the camera underwater.

Dane said the drone washed up on the banks of the lagoon weeks later.

"All the crocs were really skittish but there was one crocodile, in particular, that was holding its ground and eyeballing the drone," Mr Hirst said.