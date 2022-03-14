Crufts winner Waffle’s ‘Best in Show’ parade goes horribly wrong

Crufts has kept dog lovers entertained over the past few day, and adorable toy poodle Waffle has become a bit of an icon after his wee-ly memorable performance.

Accompanied by his owner, Tom Isherwood, Waffle was taking a lap of victory after taking the coveted grand prize for the Utility category.

Having just won at the prestigious Birmingham-based competition, Waffle thought it’d be the perfect time to mark his territory, and was filmed cocking his leg and taking a wee during his Best in Show parade.

