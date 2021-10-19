An eagle-eyed scuba diver has recovered a 900-year-old Crusader sword from the Mediterranean seabed, close to the coast of Israel.

Despite being encrusted with marine organisms, the metre-long blade, hilt and handle were spotted by the amateur diver after undercurrents shifted sands that had concealed it for almost a millennium.

It’s believed the sword belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land nearly 1,000 years ago, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The blade was discovered in a natural cove near the port city of Haifa and will be put on display after it is cleaned and restored.