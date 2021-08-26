A hacker who stole $610 million in cryptocurrency from Poly Network under the alias “Mr White Hat” has returned it all.

After exploiting a vulnerability in the platform’s code, stealing millions worth of Ethereum, Shiba Inu and other currencies, the hacker then began giving the digital currency back less than 24 hours later.

Poly Network has now confirmed that it has recovered all the money lost in the theft.

They also gave "Mr White Hat" a $500,000 bug bounty for discovering the exploit in the platform and even offered him a job as Chief Security Advisor.