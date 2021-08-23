Video footage shows the cute moment a curious baby fox came across a pair of photographers while they were out in Lofoten, Norway.

Marius Birkeland and Jens Andre Mehammer Birkeland from Sortland, Vesterålen, northern Norway were taking photographs in the gorgeous Lofoten region of Norway when the curious creature came to say hello.

While trying to get pictures of the baby fox it bites hold of Jens pants and tried to drag him, before walking up in front of the camera and approaching it.