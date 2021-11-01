CCTV footage shows the hilarious moment a traffic camera got visited by a curious parrot in Brazil.

Video footage from a Curitiba highway shows the creature looking into the camera as the parrot plays peek-a-boo dipping in and out of the camera’s eye line.

The footage was posted online by Arteris Plateau South, who captioned: “This morning, we received a special visit there in one of the cameras of our CCTV circuit, at km 115 of BR-116/PR, in Curitiba. The species was identified as a parrot - scientific name amazona aestiva.”

