Cyclist hit by drunk driver relearns to walk and completes journey

A cyclist who was left for dead by a drunk hit-and-run driver midway through his trek from John O’Groats to Lands End, has completed the journey after learning how to rewalk.

Jean-Pierre ‘JP’ de Villiers had to relearn how to walk after the incident left him with two shattered legs, a fractured arm, punctured lung, bowel and heart trauma.

Miraculously he defied doctors by learning to walk again just under a month after the accident with the help of physiotherapists and finished the cycle challenge he had first set about completing.

