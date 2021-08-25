Cynthia Nixon throws shade at exiting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his final hours in office after losing his honorary Emmy Award.

The Sex and the City star tweeted about the disgraced politician before he handed over the reins to interim governor Kathy Hochul.

The Hollywood actress tweeted: “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),”

Anthony Cuomo was stripped of his special International Emmy Award over Attorney General Letitia James’ report that accused him of sexually harassing 11 women.