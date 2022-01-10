Retired policeman rescues missing dachshund from flooded quarry

Dramatic footage shows the moment a retired policeman saved a mischievous dachshund from a flooded quarry after she went missing for 26 hours.

Juan Kinley, a former DCI on the Isle of Man, heroically came to the rescue of Bebe, a two-year-old pooch, who was found on a ledge just a few feet above the water.

Lulu managed to make her way back home, but Bebe was only found when her owner heard her frightened yelps from the bottom of the pit, after surviving a 30 ft. fall.

