‘Dad of the Year’ brings food for quarantining daughter in funny outfits everyday

A man from Australia has been described as “Dad of the Year” for lightening up his daughter’s week in quarantine.

Molly Bird, 21, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was forced into self-isolation.

Luckily for her, her parents’ house has a bedroom at the back with its own bathroom and doors that open out into the garden, so she could isolate comfortably.

To make her quarantine more enjoyable, Molly’s dad Dave decided to wear hilarious costumes while bringing her food and drinks every day.

