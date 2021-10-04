A woman shared "horrifying" footage of her boyfriend devouring his favourite snack - raw sausages.

Dad-of-four Peter Richardson, 55, has been snacking on the raw sausages since he was five-years-old and the local butchers used to give them out free to kids "to keep them quiet".

The Lincolnshire resident's long-term partner, Katie captured her beau taking a banger off a tray before sucking the raw meat out of its skin and discarding the casing.

"I know there is a risk with eating raw pork but people smoke and drink alcohol. I enjoy the taste so I calculate that risk and reward," Peter said.