Students at a school in Denmark gave nervous new starters a raucous ‘rockstar welcome’ to help ease their first day nerves.

Older children and staff flanked either side of the school entrance in Copenhagen to clap, cheer and welcome in the new arrivals.

“When we arrived in the morning, older students and teachers formed a circle around us to welcome us,” mother Keri Bloomfield, who filmed the heartwarming footage, said.

“My daughter is in Grade 0. It’s her first year in primary school and this memory will stay with her for a long time. It was a great start for her.”