A woman reveals the pre-date survey she was sent to fill in after being asked out by her now-boyfriend.

Graham McCarthy, 29, sent Katrina Froese, 26, the survey to tailor-make their first date after she accepted his offer.

Katrina had to choose which style of date she wanted from the multiple-choice Google doc with options ranging from dinner and a movie to skating and hot chocolate (with the option of handholding) to a beach day with ice cream.

Graham even offered what preference of attire his date preferred.

After submitting the completed form, Katrina then received an “official invitation”.

