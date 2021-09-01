A mother was left stunned after her daughter, whom she hadn’t seen for 18 months, dressed up as a waiter at a local pub and served her.

Spanish teacher Sophie Nugent, who lives in Doha, Qatar, with her husband, had not been able to return to the UK for more than a year because of travel restrictions.

After secretly booking a flight home, Sophie surprised her mum and stepfather at a pub in Rawdon, West Yorkshire.

Sophie left her mum “paralysed” with shock after removing her sunglasses and facemask.

Emma gasped and stared blankly at her daughter before the pair embrace.