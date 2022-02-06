Couples spend 43 days a year streaming TV, study finds

One-third of couples in the UK spend a total of 43 days a year streaming TV, according to a recent study.

Advanced Television reports that research by connectivity provider TalkTalk found a number of interesting statistics about couples' habits.

The study found that despite spending 43 days streaming TV, only 4% of couples cuddles while doing so.

58 per cent of people said they would watch a show they hate because their partner loves it.

Psychologist Mel Shilling urges couples “not to compromise on their taste too much” and to find a “healthy balance between togetherness and independence”.

