This is the shocking moment a 21-year-old discovered a 1.5-inch “dead worm” burrowed inside her corn on the cob.

Mum Keeley Trundley ordered from the chicken connoisseurs to celebrate her son’s 18th birthday but commemorations ended when her daughter Kayleigh-Ann noticed her cob tasted “hollow”.

The video shot by Mrs Trundley shows the worm protruding from the centre of the cob.

Kayleigh-Ann said: “At first I thought it was underdeveloped sweet corn but then I saw it was a worm and I started videoing because I thought it was just terrible. It was horrible.”

