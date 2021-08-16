Amusing footage shows the moment Stephen Openshaw falls through the deck outside his house, dislocating his shoulder as he tries to show his daughter how to use a skipping rope.

Filmed in Whangarei, New Zealand, the footage has racked up 10 million views on TikTok within a couple of days and the groundbreaking performance caused Stephen to have to wear a sling.

The filmer and Stephen’s daughter, Emily Openshaw said: “My brother, Mitchell took dad to the hospital where the Dr. popped his shoulder back in. He is ok now, just a little bit sore.”