A professional organiser has revealed her top tips for decluttering your home - including framing sentimental clothing and binning “just in case” items.

Chelsey Catalano, 30, claims if items are stored “just in case” they are needed in the future the reality is they’re not needed.

She says the best way to declutter is by creating a vision for the space about what you would like the end product to look like.

Chelsey also claims it’s easier to sort items into categories instead of going room by room.

Chelsey’s top tips;

- Create a vision for your home

- Correlate your items into categories

- Make an inventory of items

- Create yes, no and maybe pile

- Declutter by category and not room

