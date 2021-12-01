Elementary school students in Tennessee got quite the surprise on Thanksgiving week when a deer broke into their classroom.

Footage shared online shows the whitetail buck strutting around the room, which had been cleared of the children, before the camera shows the damage caused.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believe the animal broke through an emergency exit at a school in Springfield and made its way into a classroom.

Officer Stratton, who was called to the scene, was able to lead the deer away with ease and the agency claimed it was in "good spirits".

