A small herd of deer has been spotted swimming across a lake in Arley, Alabama , on Saturday (6 November).

The video was captured at Smith Lake by 51-year-old dentist Kevin Schambeau, who said of the sighting: "It was so cool to witness that in person. I had seen a solo deer swim before, but never four together.”

Deer are surprisingly good swimmers despite what some people might think and can reach speeds of 15mph when they need to.