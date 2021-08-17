A fishing boat skipper was shocked to find a young deer swimming half a mile off the coast of Weymouth , and managed to help it onboard to stop the doe from drowning.

Mark Bowditch, 56, was on a mackerel fishing charter with his wife and three kids when he spotted what he initially thought was a basking shark.

Bowditch was then surprised to see two ears sticking out of the water, and managed to save the exhausted animal before it ran out of energy.