A delivery van was spotted half-submerged in a Lancashire canal after it took a tumble in the water.

Rachel Shuttleworth spotted the unusual sight while out on a run and decided to film the delivery van that had slipped off the side of a bank and got stuck in a canal.

The DPD van can be seen semi-submerged while the back of the van remains on the bank but nobody can be seen in the driver’s seat.

A spokesperson for DPD said: “We are aware of the incident, and from our point of view we can confirm the driver was fine”.