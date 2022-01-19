Man designs rebooted Back to the Future car and claims Taliban want to use it

The self-proclaimed son of the DeLorean inventor has designed a rebooted version and claims he has received orders from the Taliban.

Ty DeLorean says the current rulers of Afghanistan want his ‘Back To The Future’ cars to be used by Government officials there.

He has been trying to reignite the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) by building hybrids of the iconic cars mixed with Reliant Robins.

Mr DeLorean said he was “open” to the business opportunity with the militant group as he felt it could be used as part of peace negotiations as a “vehicle for change.”

