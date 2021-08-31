Dermatologists have warned against following some TikTok skincare trends as they say some will damage your skin.

DIY micro-needling has become popular on the social media platform with users turning to derma rollers.

Medical experts have advised against this as it can damage your skin and result in infections.

Sunscreen contouring is another no-no.

Dermatologists urge users to apply sunscreen evenly, and not as a highlighter.

Make-up micro-needling is also an extremely concerning trend.

Experts warn against users applying makeup with the semi-permanent tool, instead, they highlight how makeup should be removed after every single use.