Couple falls in love with 400 pound dinner pig

A couple in the US have fallen in love with their 400 pound pig that they rescued from a local farmer when he was just a few weeks old.

Named Melvin, the pig sleeps inside a special room in their house – and even has his own mud pen he can splash around in outside of the property.

The couple say they are known in the area as the pair who walk their pig with their dogs, and said they did plenty of research before offering a new home to Melvin.