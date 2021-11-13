A new dinosaur has been identified by scientists in the UK.

The new species, named Brighstoneus Simmondsi, has an unusually large nose and was originally discovered by retired General Practitioner Dr. Jeremy Lockwood, who was determined to prove that the two most common dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight - known as the 'Cattle of the Cretaceous' - were not alone.

He embarked on the arduous task of going through every single Iguanodon bone ever discovered on the island in the collections.

