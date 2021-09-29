Two new killer dinosaurs have been unearthed on the Isle of Wight.

One has been named Ceratosuchops inferodios, which translates as “horned crocodile-faced hell heron.”

Video captures parts of two skulls discovered by fossil collectors.

A crew from Dinosaur Isle Museum in Sandown also recovered a large portion of a tail.

The terrifying beasts - both as big as a school bus - sported bizarre “crocodile-like skulls” that enabled them to hunt on land and in the water.

They had razor-sharp teeth and claws, a whip-like tail and bone-crushing jaws.

Both species reached 30 feet long, more than 10 feet tall and weighed about five tons.