Three dinosaur statues have been stolen from an exhibition in Cedar Creek park in Texas.

The park's owners posted the shocking news on their Facebook group and say they believe the statues were stolen some time in the evening of October 20 or the morning of October 21.

Park officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible and have requested to call them at 512-321-6262.

