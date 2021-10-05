A TikToker was hospitalised after a 70-foot bridge dive left her with a very painful injury.

Footage captures Salah Brooks leaping off the bridge and into a large body of water.

The woman says the incident occurred because she didn’t close her legs upon hitting the water.

Brooks says she visited two hospitals after the first “didn’t know how to take care” of her.

Video from inside the second hospital captures her getting stitches and providing urine samples.

“It hurt so bad, I was literally crying on the table,” Brook said.

Salah didn’t have health insurance before the incident but says she’s now considering it.