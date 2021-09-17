A Jewish family threw a bar mitzvah celebration for their 13-year-old dog complete with a tiny Kippah and mini Torah scroll so he could enjoy the day like his dog-dad just 39 years earlier.

Ruth and Craig Ellenberg, 44 and 52, wanted to celebrate their Havanese pup Rambo coming-of-age and invited all the family around to the two-day event to celebrate.

Dog-mom Ruth said Rambo’s “favourite part was licking the icing from the cake” which was made with dog-safe ingredients and decorated with a specially made ‘Mazel Tov Rambo’ sign.