Hilarious moment dog barks at bad guys on TV screen

Hilarious footage shows the moment an adorable pup named Thanos was brave enough to protect the good guys from the bad ones while watching a movie.

Every time the dog senses that the heroes are in trouble, he gets on his hind legs and is prepared to fight off the villains.

The filmer, Joelle Prevost shared. "He is known for not liking bad guys in the movies. This is him watching Homeward Bound and protecting his friends along their adventure. He can’t help himself when any bad guy comes on screen”.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here