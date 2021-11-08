An Illinois woman has shared how her dog alerts her to low or high blood sugars. Sam Stocking, who has Type 1 diabetes, is nudged by Korey's nose when he detects low glucose levels in her sweat, while the pup spins in a circle if they are too high. "He's very in tune with my [Continuous Glucose Monitor]. So oftentimes he'll alert me, and then 10 minutes later, my CGM will go off," said Ms Stocking. The dog also wears socks as a result of pulling a muscle in his back leg when he was eight months old.