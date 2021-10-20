A clever dog has been taught to fetch wine and gin for his owner on command.

Janice Cousins, 64, announces that it’s “gin o’clock” and her labrador Bear runs into the kitchen, bringing back the can.

In a second adorable clip, Janice says she has left some wine at the bottom of the garden and sits back as her dog fetches it for her seconds later.

She has revealed that Bear picks up anything when he hears his name but incredibly darted off to correctly fetch gin when he heard the word.

