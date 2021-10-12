Video footage shows the moment a dog’s head was freed by firefighters after getting stuck in Hungary.

The dog’s head was stuck in an iron door on Sunday morning in the yard of a family house with the hound unable to release himself and the family having to get disaster relief to save him.

The professional firefighters of Gödöllő freed the canine’s head from the door with a plate cutter and other technical equipment who was then handed over to his master without injury.

